Orange skies caused by a thick layer of smoke being pushed from the Shovel Lake wildfire over Fort Fraser | Ashley Kennedy/Handout photo

WATCH:

During the 2018 wildfire season, the Shovel Lake blaze was the largest in all of Northern BC.

August 16th is when that fire, located 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, earned that title as it surpassed 68,000 hectares and eventually reached a peak of over 92,000 hectares.

Dozens of evacuation orders and alerts were enforced in the Nechako Valley, including for Vanderhoof and Fort St. James, while also causing smoke to linger into Prince George and other surrounding communities.

Hundreds of firefighters were able to control Shovel Lake by early September.

This video, posted August 16th, 2018, was our highest viewed news story for 2018; nearly 66,000 times.