Ottawa envoy pushes on with China trip plans

Global Affairs Canada says at least 13 Canadians have been detained in China recently.

This includes three Canadians who were named in the media, and ten others who remain unnamed but were arrested after China demanded the release of Huawei’s CFO. Despite the tension and growing risk, a group of Canadian officials are pressing on with a trip to China to expand relations between the two countries.

Unifor boss calls Mexico expansion offensive as GM plans Ontario plant closure

Unifor’s President says GM might as well be slapping Canada in the face.

The union official is leading a rally next week, protesting the closure of the Ontario plant, as GM pitches Mexico expansion plans to its investors. Unifor officials say Canada helped bailout GM in 2008 while Mexico never spent a dime.

$1 million loss for lotto winner in BC

A BC resident is out $1 million.

The province’s lottery commission says the deadline has now closed to bring in a winning 649 ticket, which was sold in Victoria last year. The money will be put back into the lotto pool for future prizes.

Democrats approve bill to end government shutdown, say no to wall funding

US Dems are not giving in to Donald Trump’s wall demands.

After officially taking over the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they have passed a spending bill to end a partial government shutdown without funding for the wall. She says Trump and his Senate should pass it as well. Trump has responded saying without a wall you can’t have border security.

Most destructive storm in Thailand history aimed at tourist resorts

A deadly tropical storm is likely to hinder many holiday travel plans.

Tourists have been evacuated from many popular beaches on Thailand’s east coast, as the storm is preparing to make landfall later today. The storm is reportedly expected to be one of the most dangerous and destructive in the history of the country.