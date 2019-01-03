Almost 100 Prince George residents embraced the cold on New Year's Day for the 2019 Ness Lake Bible Camp Polar Bear Dip east of Vanderhoof | Kev Cotter, My Nechako Valley Now

Prince George and surrounding area residents endured icy waters on New Year’s Day while also setting a new record.

Close to 100 people kicked off 2019 by plunging into Ness Lake for the annual Polar Bear Dip, while raising more than $11,000 in the process.

Spokesperson Dayna Penson explained the funds will help sponsor future campers, including those living in the Harwin Community.

“That will go to families who may not be able to pay the full price of Ness Lake camp because that in itself can get a little costly. It also gives those people the opportunity to actually bring their kids to camp; everyone should enjoy that experience.”

Those brave enough to jump into the bone-chilling lake were rewarded with baked good and a prize for best costume.

Penson went on to say the way people decided to contribute to the cause this year was more unique than in the past.

“There was a fair more people who participated in the pledging, so that meant going out and raise money on their own for the event. That was super great to see that more people were getting involved in that aspect of the fundraiser.”

The total is $3,000 more compared to the 2018 plunge, which raised $7,800.

Penson added everyone left the 18th annual event in good spirit, despite getting cases of shivers.