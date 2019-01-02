The Conservative MP for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies sees a huge 2019 on the horizon.

With the federal election set for October, Bob Zimmer is focusing in on the not-so-popular carbon tax currently in place by the Federal Government.

Zimmer insists if the Conservatives re-take control of Ottawa, the carbon tax would be one of the first things to be eliminated.

“We’re absolutely opposed to the carbon tax, we’re going to be running on that platform where we want to see it go nationally whatever carbon national rates are when we get in, we will rescind that.”

The federal representative believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been less than honest on this issue based on his recent dealings with certain groups.

“You know, when you’re giving exemptions to big emitters and this is Mr. Trudeau, this is supposed to be an attack on carbon emissions, so if you’re not taxing them than what’s the purpose other than revenue generation.”

Party Leader Andrew Scheer has stated his environmental plan does not include a carbon tax and the current $20 per tonne cost by the Liberals would need to increase to $300 to make an impact.

Positive resource decisions remain on the top of the list for the federal MP.

With the election most likely set for October, Zimmer says far too many oil and gas projects have gone by the wayside under the watch of Trudeau.

“I would like to see us back in government so we can make positive resource based decisions and not ones that shut industry in but for instance the natural resource projects. We did see LNG Canada go forward but there were many other projects that were told no, Transmountain was one and Northern Gateway being another.”

The previous 12-months proved to be productive for Zimmer who received some accolades from his peers.

“I just won the most popular politician again in the north part of the riding between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John so we must be doing something right but the election is something where you can never consider any riding safe so we just need to keep working hard.”

The 2019 Federal Election is set for October 21st.