Sprinkler system in place at a property near the Verdun Mountain wildfire on the southside of Francois Lake | My Nechako Valley Now

For the Village of Burns Lake, the year was a big one, after they fought off several wildfires.

Mayor Delores Funk said the community worked hard to fight the Nadina, Verdun, and Shovel Lake wildfires.

“Last years highlight in terms of accomplishments has to be how the community pulled together to support those who were directly affected by wildfires,” said Funk.

She said volunteer firefighters put in over 1,700 hours, fighting the wildfires while still responding to community emergencies.

Many farmers were affected being left without hay for livestock or gates to keep them in.

Moving forward, Funk said improving wildlife protection in and around the community is a top priority.

Starting with a new council, she said in 2019 they are looking to learn and grow together.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now