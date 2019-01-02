At the start of the 2019 trading year, markets are down. The slide in investor confidence comes as reports from China and Europe confirm analyst predictions that the global economy is slowing down.

This is pushing investors to move to safe haven options like currencies and gold. The precious metal is pushing higher to 1,289 an ounce. The price of crude continues to dip on the sour sentiment and growth in supply.

US oil is down to 44.97 a barrel. The lowly

Loonie is pushing slightly to 73.35 cents US.