The BC Lottery Corporation says 2018 was a huge year for anyone who decided to play their lucky numbers.

Over 36 people became millionaires in the province, with a pair of those winners hailing from Northern BC.

Some of the most notable winners include Mike Jansen of Prince George who claimed a seven million dollar jackpot in February, becoming BC’s first winner in the Daily Grand draw.

In September, a Smithers couple picked up a cool million after participating in Lotto Max.

The winners were Brenda and Stephen Graf.

BCLC awarded 687-million dollars to lottery winners between April of 2017 and March of 2018.