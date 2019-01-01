Northern BC residents among lotto winners in 2018: BCLC
The BC Lottery Corporation says 2018 was a huge year for anyone who decided to play their lucky numbers.
Over 36 people became millionaires in the province, with a pair of those winners hailing from Northern BC.
Mike Jansen of Prince George. Photo courtesy of BCLC
Some of the most notable winners include Mike Jansen of Prince George who claimed a seven million dollar jackpot in February, becoming BC’s first winner in the Daily Grand draw.
In September, a Smithers couple picked up a cool million after participating in Lotto Max.
The winners were Brenda and Stephen Graf.
BCLC awarded 687-million dollars to lottery winners between April of 2017 and March of 2018.