A fresh blanket of snow welcomed 2019.

Prince George and a good chunk of the north has been walloped over the past few days, including over 30 centimetres on Saturday followed by another eight on New Year’s Eve.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt Loney expects more of the white stuff to keep falling.

“We look to see that snowy trend continue to bring in a little bit more snow than we had earlier foreseen on the radar, showing quite a bit of activity this morning looking to pick up five to ten more through the daytime hours today.”

Local residents rang in the New Year by scraping off the snow from their vehicles.

Loney explains why we’re seeing this constant wave of winter.

“We’ve had a series of waves of moisture move through, Saturday was significant and last night we saw another significant storm and we have another system moving through tomorrow so it doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon.”

According to Drive BC, Highways 16 and 97 are reporting slippery sections, making travel more difficult.