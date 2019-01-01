It will be a New Year’s to remember for a family from Stewart.

Nikki and Will Ross are the proud parents of Northern BC’s first newborn of 2019.

Both of them welcomed son William at 1 AM from the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers.

The whole experience went by in a flash.

“My wife was out waiting in Hazleton with her mom, at about nine o’clock we left Hazleton to come here and we got a hotel and then we left the room at about midnight and the baby was born at about one,” said Will.

“It all happened within about four hours and went by pretty quick, he is about twelve days early but is healthy.”

William is six pounds, fourteen ounces and is also welcomed into the world by his older sister Avery who is two and a half years old.