The results are in on the most popular baby names in BC for 2018.

Liam took the lead at number one, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary statistics from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 18, 2018.

In 2017, Olivia was the top name, overall.

For six of the past seven years, Olivia has been the favourite name for girls born in British Columbia. So far in 2018, that name leads the list for girls, followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah.

There have been 40,565 babies born in B.C. in 2018 – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, there were 44,694 babies born in B.C. – 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

