More snow is on its way for the North.

“We are going to start to see flurries in the area this afternoon, and most of the snowfall coming tonight, about five to ten centimetres,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

According to him we can expect another five cm tomorrow morning before things taper off in the afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we may be seeing some evening showers before drier and cooler temperatures return for the weekend.