A new water tower and water line, housing, and the new swimming pool are the three biggest talking points for Vanderhoof in 2018, according to Mayor Gerry Thiessen.

The last time a new water line was brought in was at least 60 years ago, he said, making it significant to bring the new infrastructure in. As for the pool, the various delays should be worth it for residents with the opening date set for January 26th.

Housing is an issue facing most of British Columbia, specifically for seniors in Vanderhoof. If more can be provided, it may have a ripple effect on the community.

“Many seniors are living in family homes that really don’t want a family home. They want to get into seniors housing and all they want is one or two bedrooms,” Thiessen explained.

“That would also give a lot of space for families that are looking to move to our community.”

Jobs appear to be top of mind for Thiessen moving into 2019. While forestry and mining remain drivers for the local economy, manufacturing could complete the trifecta.

“Whether it is operating heavy equipment, driving trucks, those kinds of things, welding, anything to do with the whole area of manufacturing. We want to make sure we have people trained in the area.”

Thiessen cited the new CNC campus being set up in Vanderhoof as a significant piece to the puzzle for exploring manufacturing in the district.

Also in 2019, the local information centre needs to be looked at, said Thiessen. He noted residents coming forward about concerns of old information being used and would like to see a revamp of the centre.