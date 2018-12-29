Northern BC residents were warned a dumping of snow was coming and here it is.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Chris Emond, the Vanderhoof area received about 26cm of snow from Friday’s storm. In February, more than 30cm of snow blanketed the area in 48 hours.

Highway 97 – Pine Pass remains under a snowfall warning.

“The main front is through,” said Emond, hinting additional flurries or showers could be seen later today.

“It will become quite gusty as well. The winds are expected to increase and become quite strong. Perhaps we are going to see some more light snow tonight, although not nearly the amounts we’ve been looking at, probably only a couple of centimetres.”

Temperatures today are expected to get over the freezing mark which could cause slush on the roads. Even colder weather tonight and into tomorrow could worsen road conditions as well.

Sunday and Monday should clear up with temperatures minus 5 and below.