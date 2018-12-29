Farm workers in British Columbia are getting a pay raise.

According to an announcement from the provincial government, farm workers paid by piece rate will have their minimum wage go up by 11.5 per cent in the New Year.

The province stated that the increase is the same rate made to the general minimum wage back in June, and the last increase to piece rates was done in September 2017.

15 different crops are covered by piece rates, including apples, green beans, and mushrooms. A full table of changes can be found below.

A report is also being put together by the Fair Wages Commission, in order to ensure that farm worker compensation is sustainable for farmers and fair to the workers.

More information on the decision can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/factsheets/farm-workers

With files from James Wood, MyComoxValleyNow