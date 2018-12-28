The Gluten Free Almond Stollen bread is being recalled due to wheat and gluten allergens.

The bread is sold by Portofino European Bakery, based out of Victoria.

Those who bought the 700 g size with the following codes are advised not to consume the product:

  • BB DEC 26
  • BB DEC 27
  • BB DEC 28

With files from Twila Amato, MyCampbellRiverNow