The Gluten Free Almond Stollen bread sold by Victoria-based Portofino European Bakery is being recalled due to undeclared wheat. Photo sourced from Portofino European Bakery's Facebook page.

The Gluten Free Almond Stollen bread is being recalled due to wheat and gluten allergens.

The bread is sold by Portofino European Bakery, based out of Victoria.

Those who bought the 700 g size with the following codes are advised not to consume the product:

BB DEC 26

BB DEC 27

BB DEC 28

With files from Twila Amato, MyCampbellRiverNow