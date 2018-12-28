Condom recall issued over shelf-life concerns

Condom manufacturer Durex is recalling two batches of their products because they say they don’t pass their stringent shelf-life durability tests.

The company says the affected products are Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10 cm condoms and Durex Real Feel 20 cm condoms. They say there is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected while they are working closely with Health Canada over the recall.

Nathan Oystrick resigns as head coach and general manager of Humboldt Broncos

Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team, including former coach Darcy Haugan, were killed when the team’s bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection on the way to a playoff game. In a tweet, Oystrick said: “Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.” and he says more information on the move will come.

Investigation into equipment failure in New York City continues

An investigation continues into what caused a high-voltage equipment failure that unleashed an otherworldly flash of bright blue light in the night sky over New York City.

The event Thursday caused power outages, briefly grounded flights at LaGuardia airport and filled social media feeds with eerie photos, questions and jokes.