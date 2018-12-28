There’s going to be more shelter from the storm in Fort St. James.

The Government of bc has provided funding for emergency housing solutions in a number of communities across the province, and the Keys Resource Centre Society in Fort St. James is on the list.

The centre, which is the only one in the community, has funding confirmed for a 12-bed extreme weather response shelter to be operated at Keys.

There are currently 1,524 temporary shelter spaces and 883 extreme weather response shelter spaces in operation across BC.