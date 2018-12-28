A total of 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected in Vanderhoof over the next day or so with most of it coming tonight. Highway 97-Pine Pass and the Yellowhead Highway are also under BC Highways alerts.

This is prompting Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for the area. A low-pressure system moving across central BC today and into Saturday will cause snow to intensify tonight. Snow will ease tomorrow as the system makes its way east into Alberta.

On top of snow, strong winds are also expected to begin later today and continuing into the weekend.

“It’s certainly not out of the question to have visibility reduced due to blowing snow so that is another concern for travellers,” explained Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“The front starts to move through on Saturday and there will be some lingering flurries associated with that but we aren’t expecting big amounts. There will be significant southerly winds coming through at 50 and gusting to 70 km an hour on Saturday.”

A drying and cooling trend is expected into next week. Temperatures will drop a bit below normal for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.