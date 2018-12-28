Trump ties new USMCA trade deal to border wall funding

Donald Trump is taking aim at the new NAFTA because he can’t get funding for his wall.

The US President suggested he’d be willing to shut down the US border with Mexico and threatened to go back to pre-NAFTA if the Democrats don’t agree to his funding demands. The new trade deal, now called USMCA, is still waiting to be approved by US Congress.

Netflix customers targeted by payment update scam

Netflix is warning customers to be watchful for a new scam involving your account.

Customers have been getting emails claiming their Netflix account is on hold and asking for updated payment information. Officials say the scam is easy to spot as the email won’t actually have your name, instead using a placeholder like ‘Hi Dear’. The streaming service is looking into the source of the scam.

NEB confirms pipeline problems causing issues for Canada’s oil

The National Energy Board is confirming pipeline problems are causing a drop in Canadian oil prices.

The energy regulator claims a lack of pipeline capacity has led to a backlog of 365,000 barrels per day. Ottawa’s Energy Minister has tasked the NEB with finding a better way to send oil using the existing pipeline and rail infrastructure.