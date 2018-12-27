If you want to know which 911 calls to not make, you can check out this year’s list released by E-Comm.

E-Comm is the largest 911 centre in British Columbia, and annually releases top 10 lists of calls that shouldn’t have been made to 911. The list is released in an effort to get people to not tie up 911 phone lines.

This year’s list was as follows:

E-Comm’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 in 2018

To complain a local fast food restaurant wasn’t open 24-hours-a-day, as advertised To complain a store won’t take shoes back without the original box To complain that a gas station attendant put the wrong type of gas in their car To report a rental company provided the wrong-sized vehicle for a customer’s reservation To report a restaurant wouldn’t redeem a customer’s coupon To ask for help turning off their car lights To report their vehicle’s windshield wipers had stopped working To find out where their car had been towed To report a lost jacket To ask if the clocks move forward or backward during the spring time change

“This type of call ties up our ability to help people with real emergencies,” said call taker Heather Andrews, in a release from EComm.

“Dealing with a complaint about the opening hours of a restaurant is a call that doesn’t belong on 9-1-1.”

9-1-1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate response is needed.

“Most people use 9-1-1 responsibly,” said Jasmine Bradley, E-Comm Corporate Communications manager, in the release.

“But calls such as those on this year’s headscratcher list waste valuable emergency resources that would otherwise be available to someone who’s health, safety or property was in jeopardy or a crime was in progress.”