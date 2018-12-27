It was not the warmest Christmas, but it was a nice one overall.

Being between systems, the snow did not start falling until Boxing Day. Today is looking like more of the same.

“Not a lot today. Some clouds will move through and we will see a bit of a mix of sun and cloud through the rest of today but there is a weather system coming through tonight,” explained Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“After today there will be a stretch of 48 hours where we can see some precipitations and it’s even possible that we may even see a mix of precipitation sometime on Saturday.”

Yu said our next bit of snow should start after midnight tonight. Vanderhoof residents can expect about five to ten centimetres during the day Friday and another five possibly that night.