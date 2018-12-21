It is officially winter now and it will start feeling that way very soon.

The first half of December was kind for Prince George with above-seasonal temperatures but that is set to change this weekend and into next week. Highs in the near future will dip into more seasonal and, by midweek, even below seasonal.

“We’ll see temperatures start to come down a little bit and actually fall below seasonal as we push towards the latter half of the weekend and into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross MacDonald.

“With the first full day of winter, it’s kind of appropriate that we are starting to move into a bit of a colder pattern.”

The region is currently between weather systems following Thursday’s snowfall. The sun is expected to shine most of Friday and Saturday before a second system makes its way through.

“As this potent low-pressure system is pushed into the prairies, we’re left with a fairly quiet weather day to end the work week,” MacDonald explained.

“As we push into the second half of the weekend, though, we will see a low-pressure system approach the coast and that will eventually push some snow into the interior for Saturday night and the first half of Sunday.”

Highs for this weekend are expected to reach -3 and -5. Christmas Day is projected to be cloudy with a high of -6, followed by back to back highs in the minus double digits.