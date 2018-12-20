Prince George and Vanderhoof is expected to see about five centimetres of wet snow ahead of Christmas | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

About five centimetres of wet snow is projected today in Vanderhoof, according to Environment Canada.

The higher-than-normal temperature is the main factor in the wetness, as Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross MacDonald explained.

“Usually this time of year we are seeing highs of about -5 and lows of about -12 or -13. The steady temperature of about zero today means we are riding about five degrees above normal.”

The one remaining question is will there be a white Christmas? Snow has been somewhat of a rarity so far but with winter officially starting Friday, it seems that trend may soon come to an end.

“We are going to push down a colder air mass as we get into the second half of the weekend and into the first half of next week which takes us right into Christmas Day,” MacDonald said.

“The snow we are seeing today and will see tonight will likely stick around so I would say the likelihood [of a white Christmas] is pretty good.”

Anyone travelling for the holidays is reminded to keep up to date on weather conditions.

Speaking of travel, the Pine Pass is currently under a snowfall warning. A total of ten to 15 centimetres is expected.

Snow will continue to fly late this evening or overnight tonight before the Pacific low-pressure system moves into Alberta.

Drivers are being asked to adjust their driving habits as road conditions can suddenly change in the mountains.