The Four Rivers Co-op and School District 91 are working together to provide nutritious meals for Vanderhoof students.

In a new initiative, for every Co-op member that uses a reusable bag instead of a plastic one at the Food Store Vanderhoof, they will donate three cents, the current cost of a plastic bag, to a fund that supports food programs in schools.

The new program is called “Bags for Kids Nutrition,” in partnership with School District 91, and it began just this week.

According to them, the Co-op will also have specifically designed reusable bags to promote this new program for members to purchase with net proceeds also going to this new fund.

“We are committed to supporting our communities,” said Allan Bieganski, General Manager of Four Rivers Co-op.

“We are working closely with School District 91 to provide support of the various programs in our schools that provide nutritious foods to the students that need it. And by providing our customers the opportunity to choose a reusable bag, as opposed to a plastic one, we are working toward reducing plastic waste in our landfills. It’s a win-win!”