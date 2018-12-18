Prince George residents sending or receiving parcels this holiday season are in for some holiday cheer.

According to Canada Post, it has cleared the reported six-million package backlog following the rotating postal strikes from the union.

Postal workers in the northern capital continue to work away with Christmas right around the corner.

“In Prince George, we’re busting at the seams, we’re very busy but it’s basically the average Christmas. This is what we expect and I would be surprised if it wasn’t like this, ” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW Union President.

While the news of a cleared backlog is positive, Rasmussen says the announcement also points to something else.

“Our union has said that it’s been a fabricated story, stretching the truth a bit on that and here we go, we’re back up to speed they say and we are back to normal so that tells me I don’t there was 700 truck backlogged.”

“Any type of back is always good to get cleared up and our customers come first because we want to get this stuff out to them. We also want to deal without anyone getting injured during one of our worst times of the season where the numbers start to go up.”

Rasmussen believes the deadline to ship your package across the country has passed but has heard some parcels are making its destination within a three to four day period.