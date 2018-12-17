Report suggests Canadian employees not feeling loyal to the job

Take a long look at your colleagues, because chances are in a year, some of them will have a new job. A new poll suggests three-quarters of employees are either job hunting or would jump ship if a better offer came along. Workers surveyed said more money was one reason for taking a new job, along with being bored with their work and not feeling respected.

Home sales in Canada dip further for a third month

Canada’s home sales are down for a third month in a row.

The Canadian Real Estate Association found November sales dropped by 2.3 per cent. The weight came from major drops in areas like Toronto and Vancouver. Outside of those markets, the average price of a home fell to $378,000. The CREA is also predicting 2018 home sales will overall hit a five year low.

Travellers rights highlighted in new federal legislation

The feds are unveiling new legislation to protect air travellers.

The air-traveller bill of rights is expected to offer more support for passengers who go through issues like lost luggage, flight problems or other ordeals the airline may not take accountability for. It will also force airliners to allow parents to sit with their kids on overbooked flights.