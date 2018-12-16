The road to finding a missing Prince George teen who left without a trace back in the spring has the RCMP looking for clues.

Seventeen-year-old Colten Therrin Fleury was last seen on May 3rd and was reported missing the following day by friends and family.

Local police received a number of tips from different communities during the course of the investigation but have come up empty so far.

“Some of those were from other communities and there is really no evidence to say that he even left Prince George, we’re very concerned but we believe someone out there has information about him and his disappearance,” said Craig Douglass, RCMP Spokesperson.

He adds Fleury’s most common form of communication with friends was the Facebook messenger app.

For police, missing persons cases are nothing new to them, however, a case like this can weigh on the minds of investigators.

“We do have missing person files where they have disappeared and have never been seen and those are mysteries that we really want to solve especially for the families. We get really involved in these cases and we get to know these missing persons via our investigation and we want to see them resolved.”

When asked if there was any trouble at home between Fleury and possibly a family member Douglass couldn’t answer to that scenario specifically but did offer a glimpse Fleury’s path in life wasn’t always the smoothest.

“Colten has been through some things for sure and it is not always easy for our youth. We want to know what happened to him and we’re hoping people come forward.”

Fleury was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans. He is not associated with any vehicle. He is described as:

First Nations male;

5’8;

120 lbs; with

brown eyes; and

short brown hair

Anyone with information to contact the PG RCMP or Crime Stoppers.