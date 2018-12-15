The Province is expanding its wood stove exchange program which should mean good things for air quality in Vanderhoof.

Eligible residents can apply for various cleaner options for different grant sizes. These include $250 for changing to a cleaner-burning wood stove and $400 for changing to a qualifying electric heat pump, gas or propane stove, or pellet-fueled stove.

In an area like Vanderhoof, where air quality advisories are fairly common, this can greatly benefit the air we breathe.

The district of Vanderhoof received a total of $3,750 in funding.