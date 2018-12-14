Northern BC sawmill workers will continue to be off the job once 2019 rolls around.

Canfor has announced it’s extending the temporary curtailments across its provincial facilities to begin the first quarter of the new year.

In a statement, the company said the decision is still based on the decline in lumber prices, high log costs, and log supply constraints.

The same reasons were given last month when Canfor announced the initial curtailment for the week of Christmas.

The curtailment is expected to result in a reduction of 55 million board feet of lumber for Q1; workers are scheduled to go back on the job January 7th.

Canfor has 12 sawmills across the province, including Prince George, Vanderhoof, Houston, Mackenzie, Fort St. John, and Chetwynd.