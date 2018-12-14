Canadian household debt slowly climbing higher

A majority of Canadians are still spending more than they’re making.

Statistics Canada has found the debt-to-income ratio is up to 177 point five per cent. It means the average Canadian owes about a dollar seventy-eight ($1.78) for every dollar earned. This has grown slightly from a couple months ago and comes despite the Bank of Canada steadily raising interest rates.

Poor criminals given a break with removal of mandatory fine

A Canadian criminal fine is no longer mandatory.

The Supreme Court of Canada voted to change the law making the fine compulsory, with officials arguing it is cruel and unusual punishment to force poor criminals to cough up the cash. The fine, used to fund victims’ services, has been in place since the 80s with the mandatory part tacked on by the Conservatives in 2013.

Royal Christmas photos released for the holidays

You can get your dose Christmas cheer with new royal family photos released by Kensington Palace.

The photos feature the various royal families posing for the holiday season and also include an until-now unseen photo from Harry and Meghan’s recent wedding. Queen Elizabeth will once again play host to the royals for Christmas at Sandringham House.