In one fell swoop, the complexion of the Christmas season changed thanks to a dump of snow.

Several areas across the north are getting walloped with the white stuff including Highway 97 and the Pine Pass, which is under a winter storm warning.

“It’s going to be snow at times heavy today so about 15 to 25 centimeters and that could be fairly heavy going. Tonight, some snow that should be ending by tomorrow morning but still picking up about five to ten centimetres,” said Gregg Walters, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

He adds the amount of snow PG received was a drop in the bucket.

“It wasn’t all that much, maybe about five centimetres was recorded at the Prince George airport, maybe some places got a little bit more but it certainly wasn’t as significant as some of the other places in the province.”

Friday’s daily temperature in PG is expected to reach plus five with rain in the forecast possibly making the roads a tad bit slushy.

“We’re looking at some periods of rain this afternoon, we might get a little bit of patchy snow out by Vanderhoof but nothing near Prince George. The patchy rain should end by midnight.”

There is even the distinct possibility we could see more of the white by Saturday.

“For the evening, it’s going to be interesting we’re going to be looking at another system pushing across looking at snow or rain, we don’t have any amounts right now but it will probably start off as some rain early in the evening and then switching over to some snow so we could get a little bit of precip Saturday night,” explained Walters.

Daily temperatures are expected to remain above the freezing mark into next week with the exception of Saturday.