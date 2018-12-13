Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Nick Drazenovic is the Cougars’ Director of Player Development and a former player with the team.

Nick talks about the ups and downs of his lengthy minor-league career, his brief stops in the NHL, the memorable 2007 playoff run with Prince George, his current role with the team, and his own business projects on the go.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: