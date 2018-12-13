They won’t be standing down, according to a protester outside the Prince George Court House today.

Supporters rallied at the courts this morning to protest the injunction filed against Unist’ot’en settlement for blocking the LNG natural gas pipeline scheduled to go through their territory.

A speaker at the protest, Chief Grizzly Mama from the Gitwangak Territory in BC, said they aren’t standing down.

“I am willing to die for my family,” she said.

“The whole of Canada is coming to Houston. I’m talking Standing Rock coming here, that’s how strong we feel about our land. We all went to Standing Rock and they will all come here.”

In a press release from the company, Coastal said they will continue to work towards solving the issue.

“We will continue to keep the lines of communications open to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome. At this point in time, we must focus our attention on taking the necessary legal steps in our application for an injunction order through the legal system.”

The injunction was filed in late November to gain access to the Morice River bridge to begin work on the pipeline, where Grizzly Mama said a healing camp has been for years.