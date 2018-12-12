PM says Canada will stick to the law when it comes to charges against Chinese executive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming Canada’s commitment to the rule of law following American President Donald Trump’s claim that he might intervene in charges against a top Chinese corporate executive who was arrested in Vancouver.

Trump’s remarks are raising new questions about Canada’s role in the growing tensions between the two superpowers. He says he would intervene in the case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou if it would help him close a trade deal with China.

Four new senators appointed by Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed four new senators, making it the first time in about eight years that every seat in the upper chamber is filled.

Margaret Dawn Anderson will fill the Northwest Territories seat, former Yukon Liberal Premier Pat Duncan will take Yukon’s single Senate seat. Stanley Kutcher takes an open seat in Nova Scotia and Rosemary Moodie will fill a vacancy in Ontario.

New measures enacted for pilots in Canada

The federal government is enacting strict new measures to prevent airline pilot fatigue.

They include lower limits for the number of hours pilots can be in the air and on the job before having to take a break. Transport Canada is also changing rules on alcohol consumption, banning flight crews from drinking 12 hours before duty, up from the current eight.

Conference Board predicting Newfoundland and Labrador will lead provinces in growth

The Conference Board of Canada is predicting Newfoundland and Labrador will go from having the weakest economic outlook this year to leading the provinces in growth next year.

Offshore oil royalties are expected to boost the province’s real GDP by 5.2 per cent. Prince Edward Island and British Columbia are also expected to see strong growth of 2.7 per cent next year, while the board says uncertainty in Alberta’s oil sector could result in lower-than-projected growth.

Maple syrup dropping in popularity

Canadians are not as sweet on Maple syrup as they used to be.

Statistics Canada says maple syrup and honey production this year fell to their lowest levels in three years. It says maple syrup production fell by 21.7 per cent to 44.5 million litres in 2018, while honey production was down 2.9 per cent to 42 million kilos.