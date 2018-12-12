North American markets are getting a boost as the prospect of healthy trade continues. The TSX is up 174 points to 14,842 and across the border the Dow is up 356 points to 24,727. The moves come as Donald Trump continues to give signals he’s willing to work with China to end the trade war. Trump is also undermining Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive by saying he’d intervene if it helps build a trade deal with the eastern country.

The price of US crude is pushing higher to 52.44 a barrel after an inventory report showed a drop in oil stock.

The Loonie is up to 74.98 cents US.