Christmas is in two weeks and postal workers in Prince George are working hard to deliver some holiday cheer to its customers.

This is despite claims from Canada Post who aren’t guaranteeing its delivery windows, claiming there is a backlog of over 6-million parcels.

The backlog is being overblown by the corporation once again says Local CUPW Union, President Clark Rasmussen.

“It’s definitely busy, it is Christmas time but compared to the last few years but I think we are close to par. Six million parcels sound like a lot but last year we did 1.3 or 1.4 million parcels in a day.”

He believes people are going out later to get parcels out this year, which is compounding the problem.

However, Rasmussen adds the public shouldn’t wait too much longer if they want there packages to arrive in time for Christmas.

“Every year is different and this is one of those years where there isn’t a lot of snow on the ground and I think people are just going out a little bit late in getting their parcels out to begin with but you should get them out before Friday and they should get there on time.”

The head of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says poor management by Canada Post and not five weeks of rotating strikes by his members are responsible for what the Crown corporation says is a massive pileup of parcels that may not arrive before Christmas.