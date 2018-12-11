WATCH:

Fortis BC customers across Northern BC will be digging deeper into their wallets to pay for natural gas in 2019.

A rate hike has been approved following an October explosion near Prince George as both ruptured lines are operating at 85% capacity.

“Residential customers are going to see a 9% increase ($68 per year), which is subject to review. We did see some service disruptions occurring as a result of the Enbridge pipeline rupture, so in specific, our storage and transport charges have increased on an interim basis.”

– Diana Sorace, Fortis BC

Northern residents are encouraged to reduce natural gas usage by turning down thermostats, or by putting on a sweater.