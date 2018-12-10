Prince George police are looking for a man in a sex assault investigation.

On the night of December 3rd, a woman under the age of 18 was walking along the 200 block of Ruggles Road in the Heritage area when the suspect approached her and pushed her to the ground from behind.

The victim managed to break free and run away.

The RCMP is hoping the public can help identify the suspect, who is described as:

Dark skinned, possibly of African descent

20 to 30 years old

Six feet tall

Medium build

Very little to no hair

Wearing a toque, grey sweater, and jeans

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.