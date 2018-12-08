Vanderhoof residents had the chance to give feedback and ask questions about the new CNC campus Thursday night.

A large portion of the questions surrounded programming, with the new space being able to hold two digital delivery instruction rooms instead of just one. A dedicated trade shop was also a highlight of the conceptual design. Trades training opportunities should be enhanced with the proposed 357 square metre shop.

Troy Morin, principal for the Nechako region, said the public was also interested in how they would be able to utilize the space.

“There was some feedback around having the new campus available for conferences or for other work-type opportunities for businesses or other companies to be able to utilize our facility,” he explained.

“We currently have policies and procedures in place for members of the public to be able to book space.”

Morin went on to express how excited the town was to be nearing a new opportunity. He expanded on why it is important to bring this education option to Vanderhoof.

“It provides an opportunity for people who are wanting to take post-secondary but don’t want to leave home or for people who are interested in perhaps not our university transfer courses, but in our community and continuing education options.”

The proposed timeline sees demolition in winter of 2019 followed by construction throughout the year. Final touches are expected next fall and classes should begin in January 2020.