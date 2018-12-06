Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

In this episode, Hartley talks to Reid Perepeluk and Austin Crossley, two of the enforcers of the Cougars that bring the intense, physical presence on the ice.

Perepeluk describes his ‘policeman’ role on the team, and his quick journey from Junior ‘B’ to the WHL.

Crossley explains having no trouble in dropping the gloves, and the privilege of being a role model in the community.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

(Austin Crossley starts at 23:01)

LISTEN: