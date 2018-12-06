LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Reid Perepeluk & Austin Crossley – December 6th, 2018
Hartley Miller's Cat Scan Podcast | My Nechako Valley Now
Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
In this episode, Hartley talks to Reid Perepeluk and Austin Crossley, two of the enforcers of the Cougars that bring the intense, physical presence on the ice.
Perepeluk describes his ‘policeman’ role on the team, and his quick journey from Junior ‘B’ to the WHL.
Crossley explains having no trouble in dropping the gloves, and the privilege of being a role model in the community.
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
(Austin Crossley starts at 23:01)
LISTEN:
Prince George Cougars’ Reid Perepeluk chats with Hartley Miller about his hockey career while recording Cat Scan | My Nechako Valley Now
Prince George Cougars’ defensemen Austin Crossley speaks with Hartley Miller while recording Cat Scan | My Nechako Valley Now