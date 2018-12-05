WATCH:

A bus service looking to carry passengers from PG to the Lower Mainland could be hitting the road soon.

The Merritt Shuttle Bus Service now has until January 7th to get two vehicles ready according to the BC government.

“We’re all ready to go, but all we need is just some money to purchase the buses. It’s a matter of getting the buses made safe and roadworthy so we make sure people they get to their destinations in a safe manner and on-time.”

– Gene Field, Director of Operations

The upstart bus company would service routes like Prince George to Merritt and Prince George to Langley.

– with files from Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now