Rock Of Ages coming to the CN Centre | Photo by Cole Kelly, MyPGNow

Another big hit musical is coming to the Northern Capital.

True North Touring and Quatro Entertainment are bringing what they call the “mind-blowing, face melting, nothin’ but a good time” Rock of Ages Tenth Anniversary Tour to the CN Centre on May 10th.

The musical has been nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12:00pm from TicketsNorth, ticketsnorth.ca, the CN Centre or phone at 236-423-1157.