Vladislav Mikhalchuk (#29) surrounded by teddy bears & winter clothes after scoring against the Victoria Royals at the CN Centre | Prince George Cougars & James Doyle Photography

WATCH:

Winter clothing & teddy bears were hurled over the glass at the CN Centre on Sunday by more than 3,600 PG Cougar fans.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk potted the game’s 1st goal nearly 8 minutes into the opening period that sent the donated items onto the ice.

These included mittens, toques, & coats, which are going to help the Salvation Army keep local residents warm this holiday season.

The contest was also the Cougars’ final home game of 2018, defeating the Victoria Royals by a score of 5-3.