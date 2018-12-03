A generational heavy metal band will have Northern BC headbangers rejoicing next year.

Grammy award-winning Judas Priest is coming to Prince George for the first time, headlining their CN Centre show on June 14th, 2019.

The British rock group is recognized world-wide over their 50-year career, with hits like ‘Breaking the Law,’ ‘Living After Midnight,’ and their recent album entitled Firepower, which has hit the Top Five charts in 17 countries.

They will also be accompanied by Uriah Heep for the one night only concert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 10AM at TicketsNorth.

By way of 95.9 the GOAT, the CN Centre is also offering free beer to the first 300 people in line for the show, but only if 3,000 tickets are sold by this Monday, December 10th.