The line-up for a major conference taking place in Prince George has been updated.

The 16th Annual BC Natural Resources Forum just announced that LNG Canada`s Chief Executive Officer Andy Calitz will be featured as a keynote speaker. Calitz joins the likes of Premier John Horgan, Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster, and Dr. Alan Winter, BC’s Innovation Commissioner.

As a keynote speaker at the forum, Mr. Calitz will discuss the rationale behind investing in BC and provide his perspective about the province’s growing influence in the global energy market.

The 2019 forum, focused on innovation, gives a space for industry and community leaders to discuss the latest trends, innovations and approaches that drive new investment

The forum takes place at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre, January 22-24, 2019.