The BC Protected Area Research Forum begins at UNBC tomorrow.

The forum, which happens every two years, bring together attendees from Universities, non-governmental organizations, and government employees who work in conservation related to protected areas.

The conference is rotated across the province, and it’s only the second time UNBC has hosted it.

“It focuses on all aspects of parks and protected areas, so we’re interested both in conservation of biological diversity, but also making sure we are adequately providing recreational and cultural opportunities,” said Pamela Wright, Associate Professor at UNBC at Eco-Science and Management.

She said there are three main themes of the event; loss of biodiversity in relation to climate change, providing access to people with disabilities and the role of Indigenous protected areas.

One of the keynote speakers is Dr. Tara Martin, Professor of Conservation Decision Science in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences at the University of British Columbia. She’ll be speaking on prioritizing threat management for species persistent within BC.

The conference begins tomorrow morning and runs until Dec. 5th.