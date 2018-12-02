It’s a new spin on the classic Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Un-Teddy Bear Toss in on at the CN Centre today. The Prince George Cougars Hockey Team, in partnership with the Salvation Army and the Northland Auto Group, are asking fans to bring warm winter clothing, instead of teddy bears, to donate. When the Cougars score their first goal, attendees are encouraged to throw their donations on the ice.

All items will be distributed to people in need over the holidays through the Salvation Army in Prince George.

Puck drop is at 2pm today at the CN Centre.