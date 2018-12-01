The College of New Caledonia is raising it’s tuition by two percent.

Henry Reiser, President of CNC said that the move was approved by the Board of Governors meeting last week.

“For a three credit University Transfer course, it represents a five dollar increase,” said the president.

“This will generate about an additional $120,000.00 and the board has directed us to use those funds for additional student supports.”

He said the majority of the board, including the students, agreed with the action and they will be deciding on how where the money will be spent in another council.

“The thing is that two percent lift is the only opportunity for us to increase those revenues, this is fixed and our costs are constantly going up.”