Elections BC numbers show residents in the north are doing worse than the provincial average when it comes to returning electoral reform packages.

Of the 16,836 registered voters in the Nechako Lakes riding, 4,509 packages have been screened, a total of 26.8%.

Around 34% of packages have been returned from all over the province. This excludes any taken by Canada Post that have not yet been transferred to Elections BC.

Residents have until December 7th to return electoral reform packages.