Canada imposing sanctions on Saudi nationals following murder of journalist

Canada is imposing sanctions on Saudi nationals linked to last month’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement Thursday and she also announced that Canada is reviewing arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Freeland, who is attending the G20 Summit in Argentina, says Canada will be meeting with many of its partners on the Khashoggi case.

Senate committee looking at fishing industry safety

As part of an effort to curb fatalities in Canada’s deadliest sector, a Senate committee is recommending mandatory use of radio beacons on fishing vessels.

A report from the Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans says equipping fishing vessels with emergency position-indicating radio beacons would help improve response times for search and rescue operations. The report, which focused on Maritime search and rescue operations, says the commercial fishing industry has the highest fatality rate of any employment sector in Canada.

Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund chairman says thank you

The chairman of the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund is thanking everyone who was part of a $15.2-million GoFundMe campaign and its distribution to those impacted by the bus crash.

The president of the fund, says in a statement that it’s been a “long, difficult and painful process” since the April 6th crash that left 16 people dead and 13 injured. Each of the 16 families who lost a loved one in the crash will receive a total of 525-thousand dollars while each of the 13 surviving players will receive 475-thousand.

CFIA orders tahini recall over salmonella concerns

Two brands of tahini products are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Seven Achva tahini products are being recalled and they were sold in 500-gram and 18-kilogram packages. Eighteen-kilogram tubs of S&F’s pure tahini are also being recalled. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were sold in provinces including Alberta, B.C. and Ontario and there are reported illnesses linked to the products.